Pharmacies Can't Get 6th Circ. Review In Ohio Opioid Trial

By Emily Field (January 31, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation on Monday denied an attempt by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to get immediate Sixth Circuit review of a juror's misconduct during a recent trial that found the companies liable for their roles in the opioid epidemic, saying a new trial would only prolong the litigation. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in a five-page order that he turned down the pharmacies' request for an interlocutory appeal because resolving the issue of whether there should have been a mistrial would prolong the litigation, instead of moving it to an end. After a six-week...

