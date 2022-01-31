Best Buy Shoppers Get Final OK For Deal With Hacked Vendor

By Allison Grande (January 31, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has given the final nod to a settlement that requires online support services provider [24]7.ai to pay up to $2,000 to any of the nearly 4,000 Best Buy customers who were impacted by a 2017 data breach at the vendor and can prove they incurred certain out-of-pocket expenses. Plaintiffs Michael Ford, Noe Gamboa and Madison Copeland have accused [24]7.ai of failing to adequately secure and safeguard the payment card data and other personally identifiable information that it collected while customers shopped and chatted with customer service on the websites of Best Buy, Delta Airlines, Sears and other companies...

