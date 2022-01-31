Lima Won't Have To Put Up Security In $117M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (January 31, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Peruvian highway contractor cannot force the city of Lima to put up security as the two fight over the validity of a $117 million arbitral award issued to the contractor, after a federal judge ruled Monday that the city hadn't clearly waived its sovereign immunity rights. U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan rejected Rutas de Lima SAC's argument that the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima had waived its immunity when it asked the court to pause the litigation while it completed serving the contractor, saying the city's request for a stay doesn't qualify as an "explicit" waiver of immunity. Moreover, there's...

