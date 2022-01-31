Opioid Pills Set Off 'Triple Wave' Of Addiction, Judge Hears

By Cara Salvatore (January 31, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- An opioid scholar testified Monday in a Washington trial that prescription pills acted as "kindling" for a devastating "triple wave" of opioid addiction driven by both brain changes and economic factors. Research shows that a wave of prescription opioids from about 1990 to 2010 led to the current wave of heroin and fentanyl now gripping the country, a UC San Francisco scholar testified Monday in a Washington trial against opioid distributors. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) Dr. Daniel Ciccarone of the University of California, San Francisco provided testimony about the shape and causes of the country's opioid addiction crisis in a trial launched by...

