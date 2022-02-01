British Man Gets Over 11 Years For 'Breathtaking' $50M Fraud

By Max Jaeger (February 1, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge sided with prosecutors Tuesday as he sentenced a convicted British fraudster to more than 11 years in prison and $57 million in restitution for his role in a "breathtaking" $50 million scheme to bolster the Bar Works startup. In addition to the 140-month prison term, James Moore, 60, must also serve three years of supervised release, pay a $50,000 fine and forfeit nearly $1.6 million. He was convicted in 2019 of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy related to his involvement with Bar Works Inc., which claimed it could turn unused bars and restaurants into office space but instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS