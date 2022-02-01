What Pa. Procedure Rule Change Means For 'Snap Removals'

By Shari Milewski and Donald Kinsley (February 1, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania has taken action to regulate snap removal in its state, in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit's decision in Encompass Insurance Co. v. Stone Mansion Restaurant Inc. upholding the defense litigation tactic under the plain language of the forum defendant rule. The service of process rule amendment by Pennsylvania will take effect on April 1, allowing plaintiffs to effect service on a forum defendant by a competent adult, rather than the lengthier service-by-sheriff requirement, resulting in less time for defendants to race to remove cases to federal district court. Snap Removal "Snap removal" is the...

