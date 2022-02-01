Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Avenatti Declines To Take Stand, Case Heads To Closings

By Stewart Bishop (February 1, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- Embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Tuesday rested his defense without calling any witnesses to the stand or testifying himself, in the case alleging he defrauded former client Stormy Daniels out of about $300,000 in proceeds from the adult film actress' book deal.

Despite rumblings of a defense case with multiple witnesses, Avenatti, 50, said in federal court in Manhattan Tuesday morning he would not be calling anyone to testify, and rested his case.

New York federal prosecutors say Avenatti, who is representing himself, helped Daniels negotiate a book deal for her memoir, "Full Disclosure," that included an $800,000 advance, but...

