Tribes Reach $590M Opioids Deal With J&J, Distributors

By Andrew Westney (February 1, 2022, 12:28 PM EST) -- Native American tribes have agreed to a deal worth nearly $590 million with Johnson & Johnson and major opioid distributors to settle claims over the companies' alleged role in exacerbating the opioid crisis, according to court filings Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson and major opioid distributors have agreed to pay Native American tribes nearly $590 million to settle claims over their alleged role in the opioid crisis. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images) Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay all federally recognized tribes $150 million over two years, and AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. have agreed to pay $440...

