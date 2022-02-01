Credit Suisse Can't Beat Forex Price-Fixing Suit Before Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (February 1, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied dueling summary judgment bids filed by a class of investors and Credit Suisse in litigation over an alleged conspiracy by 16 banks to manipulate foreign exchange markets using chat rooms, sending the 9-year-old case to a jury trial. In a 26-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield ruled that because the scope of Credit Suisse's involvement in the alleged conspiracy was contested, neither side in the case can be granted the pretrial win it sought. "A reasonable jury could find for either plaintiffs or defendants on the issue of whether there existed...

