Workers Want Class Status For Estée Lauder 401(k) Fee Suit

By Rachel Stone (February 2, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- Former Estée Lauder employees have urged a New York federal court to greenlight a class action covering thousands of workers who allegedly lost retirement savings because the company's $1.6 billion 401(k) plan paid excessive administrative fees. In Tuesday's memorandum, the named plaintiffs told the court that the proposed class of current and former workers cleared all the hurdles required to net class certification on their Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims. Since the suit addressed Estée Lauder's investment strategy and overall conduct, they could bring claims regarding funds in which they themselves had not invested, the workers said. The company previously...

