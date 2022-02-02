Real Estate Rumors: Mattamy Homes, Petco, Bermello Ajamil

By Andrew McIntyre (February 2, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Mattamy Homes is hoping to build a residential project at a shuttered golf course in Lake Worth, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The company is seeking permission to build 282 homes at the now-closed Sherbrooke Golf & Country Club, which has 152.8 acres, according to the report. Petco has reached a deal to lease 30,000 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The retailer is taking space at 44 Union Square, which is owned by Reading International, according to the report. Petco will have three floors at the seven-story property, the report says. Bermello Ajamil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS