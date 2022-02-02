Kennedy Wilson-Goldman JV Drops $107M On Seattle Tower

By Andrew McIntyre (February 2, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- Kennedy Wilson and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have teamed up to purchase a Seattle apartment tower for $106.5 million with plans for upgrades there, according to an announcement on Wednesday from Kennedy Wilson. The deal is for Coppins Well, a 17-story tower that has 236 units and was completed in 2021. With the purchase, Kennedy Wilson now owns more than 10,000 residential units in Washington State, and those units are a mix of affordable and market-rate, the company said Wednesday. Kennedy Wilson owns 30% minority stake in Coppins Well, the firm said Wednesday. Kennedy Wilson did not disclose sell-side information....

