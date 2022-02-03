What's Next After The Bombshell NFL Race Bias Suit

By Zachary Zagger (February 3, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A race bias complaint filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could effect long-sought change in the NFL's hiring process — if the proposed class action that one expert called a "nuclear bomb" clears some litigation hurdles first. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) The bombshell lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams aims to address stark racial disparities across the league, where the players...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS