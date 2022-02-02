Lies Show Avenatti's Guilt, Feds Say, As Case Goes To Jury

By Stewart Bishop (February 2, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors made their final pitch Wednesday to jurors weighing whether to convict Michael Avenatti for allegedly defrauding former client Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars that the disgraced California lawyer claims he was owed, saying Avenatti repeatedly lied in a failed cover-up attempt. Michael Avenatti, seen in July, told jurors weighing whether he defrauded former client Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars that he and his firm were entitled to fair payment for their work on behalf of Daniels. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Jury deliberations began in the afternoon following closing arguments in Avenatti's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS