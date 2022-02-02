Block Inc. Shareholders Sue Dorsey Over Tidal Buy

By Leslie Pappas (February 2, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Block Inc., the financial technology company formerly known as Square Inc., sued its CEO and founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday over Square's multimillion-dollar acquisition of music streaming company Tidal, alleging that it was an unfair deal driven by Dorsey's friendship with recording artist Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter. The stockholder derivative complaint made public on Wednesday in Delaware's Chancery Court seeks damages from Dorsey, also the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, and 10 of Block Inc.'s board members for breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the merger. Square's purchase of the troubled music streaming business was "a strategically dubious...

