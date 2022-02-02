Insurer Won't Have To Pay More In Attys' DirecTV RICO Suits

By Daniel Tay (February 2, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. does not need to provide more coverage to a New York law firm accused of an extortion scheme involving misrepresenting DirecTV services in several lawsuits because all the lawsuits are subject to a single claim limit, a federal court said Wednesday. A federal court ruled Wednesday that an insurer has provided enough coverage to a New York law firm accused of an extortion scheme involving misrepresenting DirecTV services in several lawsuits. All the lawsuits are subject to a single claim limit, the court said. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) The New York federal court agreed with Evanston that four lawsuits...

