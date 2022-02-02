Drug Distributor Stymied On FDA Topics In Wash. Trial Cross

By Cara Salvatore (February 2, 2022, 10:50 PM EST) -- Opioid distributor McKesson was blocked Wednesday from delving into information about U.S. Food and Drug Administration drug approval processes that McKesson's counsel called "a meaningful element of our defense" during cross-examination of a Harvard health economist at trial in Seattle. Harvard health policy and economics expert Daniel Cutler was on the stand Wednesday in King County Superior Court undergoing cross-examination in the Washington attorney general's suit accusing the Big Three drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. — of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state with reckless sales. As McKesson lawyer Timothy Hester stood up to cross-examine Cutler,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS