New Bill Would Block Chinese Drone Maker From US

By J. Edward Moreno (February 3, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would direct the Federal Communications Commission to block a Chinese drone maker from operating in the U.S., citing national security concerns. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., put forth a bill on Wednesday that would add Shenzhen-based drone company DJI Technologies to the FCC's list of entities the federal government has deemed pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security. According to the lawmakers, their concerns stem from a Chinese law that allows the Chinese government the power to compel DJI to participate in and assist "in its espionage activities." DJI...

