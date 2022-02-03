'Log4j' Flaw Is First Focus Of New Cyber Safety Review Board

By Ben Kochman (February 3, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- A new team of government officials and private sector cybersecurity experts will analyze the country's biggest digital threats, starting with the "Log4j" software flaw that poses a risk to millions of consumer products, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday. The 15-member Cyber Safety Review Board will examine how major data breaches, cyberattacks and other cybersecurity episodes unfold, similar to the way the National Transportation Safety Board issues reports after airplane crashes, officials say. First up on the group's docket will be a report coming this summer about the effects of a flaw discovered in December within Log4j, a very common piece of...

