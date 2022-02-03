Law Firms Seek $3.5M For $15M HomeFed Buyout Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (February 3, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC, Labaton Sucharow LLP, Wolf Popper LLP and Kaskela Law LLC are seeking a roughly $3.5 million award in connection with a proposed $15 million settlement that would end a Delaware Chancery Court suit over Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s acquisition of HomeFed Corp. In a brief made public Wednesday, the firms, representing investor plaintiffs Richard Rose and Dennis E. Murray Sr. on behalf of a proposed class of former HomeFed stockholders, said the settlement and attorney fees and expenses sought are reasonable and should be approved by the court. "Plaintiffs and co-lead counsel respectfully...

