Summer Trial Teed Up For Atty Accused Of $8M Escrow Fraud

By Pete Brush (February 3, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge Thursday put a Maryland attorney accused of depriving clients of access to more than $8 million of escrow money on track for a summer jury trial after taking his not guilty plea. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni told defendant Brian O'Neill, who runs the Chevy Chase law firm O'Neill & Partners LLC, that he is likely to go to trial in the third quarter of 2022 on charges of fraud, lying to investigators and perjuring himself in a court declaration. After arraigning O'Neill on the charges, the judge set a May follow-up so "this case doesn't...

