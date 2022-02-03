NYT Op-Ed 'Not Even About' Palin, Jury Told In Libel Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 3, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- The New York Times on Thursday asked a Manhattan federal jury to reject Sarah Palin's defamation claims over a 2017 editorial she says linked her to a mass shooting, opening a long-awaited trial delayed last week by the unvaccinated former Alaska governor's positive COVID-19 test. Sarah Palin, seen here in 2017, claims The New York Times defamed her by running an editorial she says falsely linked her to a 2011 mass shooting. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Counsel for the Times argued that Palin could not prove it had "actual malice" when it published the editorial that erroneously cited a link between political...

