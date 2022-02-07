Real Estate Rumors: Equus, Delta Galil, DMG Properties

By Andrew McIntyre (February 7, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners has purchased two warehouse and office properties in West Palm Beach, Florida, for $41 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 83,480 square feet at 1400 Northpoint Parkway and 64,209 square feet at 300 Northpoint Parkway, and the seller is California-based Prologis, according to the report. Delta Galil has renewed its lease for 50,000 square feet at 2 Park Ave. in New York, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The textile firm is staying put at its office on the 17th floor of the 28-story tower that's owned by Morgan Stanley, according to the...

