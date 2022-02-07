CB&I, Investors Reach $44M Settlement Of Nuke Biz Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 7, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Construction and engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV has reached a $44 million deal to end investors' claims that the company hid "mounting problems" that led to major losses for its nuclear business. In a stipulation of settlement filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, the company and its investors told U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield that they agreed to the massive settlement deal "solely to avoid the uncertainties, burden, and expense of further litigation and to put the released claims to rest finally and forever." As part of the deal, the parties promised not to publicly make any disparaging...

