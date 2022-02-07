Texas Strikes $225M Deal With Teva Over Opioid Crisis

By Emily Field (February 7, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Texas attorney general on Monday announced that the state's fourth and latest opioid settlement of $225 million had been reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals, which includes $75 million worth of a generic overdose medication. Teva Pharmaceuticals said it will pay Texas $150 million over 15 years and provide a new generic anti-overdose medication valued at $75 million to the state over the next decade. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) The deal ends Teva's part in opioid investigations brought by Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as bellwether cases in state consolidated litigation and other cases brought by local governments, according...

