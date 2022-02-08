DOJ Wants To Build On DaVita Win In No-Poach Cases

By Bryan Koenig (February 8, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- Fresh off a Colorado federal judge's refusal to toss criminal antitrust charges alleging that dialysis giant DaVita and its former CEO illegally colluded with competitors by agreeing not to recruit one another's employees, federal prosecutors are telling other courts that the decision bolsters criminal charges in other no-poach cases. In the wake of the late January decision, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a series of notices pointing to U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson's conclusion that no-poach agreements can amount to a per se, or automatic, antitrust violation, even though such cases have historically been pursued civilly rather than criminally....

