11th Circ. Preemption Ruling May Force Airline-Fees Rethink

By Linda Chiem (February 9, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Airlines may have to reexamine how they disclose passenger fees in their contracts of carriage or contend with emboldened consumer protection litigants following the Eleventh's Circuit's recent finding that federal law doesn't shield a Venezuelan carrier from accusations it foisted a surprise fee on passengers in Miami, experts say. A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Feb. 3 revived a proposed class action alleging Avior Airlines breached its contract of carriage by requiring passengers to pay an $80 "exit fee" — which wasn't explicitly disclosed — before boarding flights from Miami to Venezuela. The panel said the plaintiffs' claims were not barred...

