Sutter Antitrust Jurors Will Be COVID-19 Boosted, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 7, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge overseeing insurance buyers' $489 million class action over Sutter Health's allegedly anti-competitive practices agreed at a Monday hearing with the parties' conclusion that prospective jurors should be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to be considered for service on the upcoming trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler made the remark after hearing that both sides wished to excuse 22 prospective jurors who are not fully vaccinated and boosted. The trial is scheduled to start on Wednesday with jury selection and openings on Thursday. "My inclination would be not vaccinated or refused to say, definitely off," Judge Beeler...

