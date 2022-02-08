Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Finds Ex-Delta Worker Lied, Sends Suit Flying

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 8, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal district court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Delta Air Lines, dismissing a suit filed by a former employee who accused it of impermissibly firing him because of health issues after Delta showed he had provided false testimony on several occasions.

In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee found that Cornelius Frieson, a former ground service equipment technician at Delta, had intentionally lied in his testimony on several occasions during the nearly decade-long lawsuit and permanently dismissed his suit.

"The court considers plaintiff's false testimony to be both willful and in bad faith," the...

