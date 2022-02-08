Ga. Judge Finds Ex-Delta Worker Lied, Sends Suit Flying

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 8, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal district court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Delta Air Lines, dismissing a suit filed by a former employee who accused it of impermissibly firing him because of health issues after Delta showed he had provided false testimony on several occasions. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee found that Cornelius Frieson, a former ground service equipment technician at Delta, had intentionally lied in his testimony on several occasions during the nearly decade-long lawsuit and permanently dismissed his suit. "The court considers plaintiff's false testimony to be both willful and in bad faith," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS