Ex-White Sox Ticket Seller Seeks No Prison For Resale Scam

By Max Jaeger (February 8, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- A former Chicago White Sox ticket vendor pointed to his "extensive and exceptional" government cooperation as he asked an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to spare him prison time for his role in a $1 million ticket reselling scam. James Costello, 68, asked U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly to acknowledge his acceptance of responsibility and give him probation or home confinement when he's sentenced Feb. 18 after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. "Although the acceptance of responsibility and his cooperation with the government does not excuse Mr. Costello's conduct, it does reveal that Mr. Costello is committed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS