Sens. Give Cybersecurity Incident Reporting Bill Another Shot

By Ben Kochman (February 8, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- Leaders of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee have reintroduced legislation requiring critical infrastructure operators to report cybersecurity episodes within 72 hours, after a similar effort was removed from last year's defense policy spending bill. The legislation proposed Tuesday by committee chair Gary Peters, D-Mich., and ranking member Rob Portman, R-Ohio, would mandate critical infrastructure entities — but not other types of businesses — inform the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within 24 hours of making a ransomware payment. It would also update cybersecurity guidelines within the Federal Information Security Modernization Act. Federal agencies would also be required to abide by...

