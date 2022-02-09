Tribal Gambling Arm In Contempt In Casino Developers' Suit

By Andrew Westney (February 9, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Michigan state judge on Wednesday told the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' gambling authority that it was in contempt for failing to respond to discovery requests in a suit by two casino developers, after a federal court a day earlier rejected the authority's bid to block the state court proceedings. During a live-streamed hearing Wednesday, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk gave the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority two weeks to respond to discovery requests from JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing Future Development II LLC, saying Kewadin had shown "utter defiance" of the state court's authority. The hearing...

