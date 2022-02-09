Real Estate Rumors: Terra, Bison, WeWork

By Andrew McIntyre (February 9, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Terra is planning to build a mix of residential and retail space in western Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The developer plans to build 709 apartment units as well as 50,000 square feet of retail space at Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 118th Place, and Publix could be the anchor tenant for the retail space, according to the report. California-based Bison Asset Management has purchased a Miami Shores Walgreens store for $8.2 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 9020 Biscayne Blvd., a 15,206-square-foot store, and the seller is an entity affiliated with Illinois...

