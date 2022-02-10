Microsoft Makes Pitch For $68.7B Activision Deal

By Matthew Perlman (February 10, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp. has unveiled a series of public commitments to address concerns over its app store policies and other issues as it gears up to seek approval for its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In an attempt to get ahead of criticisms about the deal and legislation directed at the broader app marketplace, Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and vice chair, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that the company is applying a new set of "Open App Store Principals" to its Microsoft Store on Windows and will incorporate them into the next-generation gaming store it plans to build....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS