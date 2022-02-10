Palin Tells Jury NYT Editorial Left Her Feeling 'Powerless'

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 10, 2022, 11:51 AM EST) -- Sarah Palin told jurors in Manhattan federal court Thursday that a 2017 New York Times editorial was emotionall"devastating," testifying that the newspaper's false claims linking her political action committee to a mass shooting left her feeling "powerless." Sarah Palin, seen here in 2017, claims The New York Times defamed her by running an editorial she says falsely linked her to a 2011 mass shooting. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Palin claims the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial entitled "America's Lethal Politics," in which then-editor James Bennet falsely claimed a link between SarahPAC's use of a map targeting political districts and the...

