1st Circ. Backs Sanctions Against Lieff Cabraser In Fee Tiff

By Hailey Konnath (February 9, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday left intact a Massachusetts federal judge's sanctions against Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP in a fees spat, finding that the lower court didn't abuse its discretion in punishing the firm for misrepresenting a study regarding fee awards in similar cases. A three-judge panel affirmed a decision from U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf, who sanctioned the firm for misrepresentations it made to the court while justifying a $75 million fee award for Lieff Cabraser and co-counsel at Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law LLP. The fees stemmed from their work securing a $300 million settlement...

