Ore. Tribe Members Ask 9th Circ. To Rethink Highway Ruling

By Andrew Westney (February 10, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- Oregon tribal members have urged the Ninth Circuit to revisit its decision to toss their suit over the destruction of a site sacred to them to make room for a highway, saying the case raises important religious freedom issues that a circuit panel tried to avoid by leaving its decision unpublished. A hereditary chief of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, a Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde elder and others asked the court Wednesday for a panel rehearing or rehearing banc of the panel's November ruling that the case was moot because an Oregon agency — rather than the...

