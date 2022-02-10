Texas Justices Won't Stay Salesforce Sex-Trafficking Suit

By Michelle Casady (February 10, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday denied Salesforce.com Inc.'s bid to stop multidistrict litigation proceedings in which Jane Does allege the company contributed to their sex trafficking by selling a subscription for its customer relationship management and marketing software to an ad website. The state's high court denied Salesforce's emergency motion without comment. The company had filed a petition for writ of mandamus on Monday, arguing that without intervention, it would be wrongly compelled to respond to discovery requests in the case on Feb. 10. The Jane Does have sued Backpage.com, the hotels where they were allegedly trafficked and Salesforce. Those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS