UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (February 11, 2022, 6:48 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Jimi Hendrix's bandmates' heirs sue Sony over copyright, the company that maintains England's major roads sue Aviva, and EasyJet's founder take aim at yet another company for using the prefix "Easy." Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Cobalt Air Ltd. v. Wells Fargo Trust Company, National Association A budget Cypriot airline that collapsed in 2018 filed a Part 7 claim on Feb. 10 against Wells Fargo Trust Company, National Association. Cobalt Air Ltd is represented by Withers LLP. Wells Fargo is represented by Simmons & Simmons LLP. The case is Cobaltair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS