'Varsity Blues' Feds Want 21 Months For 'Brazen' PE Exec

By Chris Villani (February 11, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to sentence a hedge fund founder convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case to 21 months in prison, arguing he has shown a "brazen disregard for the truth." The government said John Wilson should receive the longest prison term of the dozens handed out so far in the sweeping, high-profile case. Prosecutors say he has failed to accept responsibility and misrepresented himself in his sentencing memorandum by suggesting he thought his arrangement with "Varsity Blues" ringleader William "Rick" Singer was on the up and up. "A graduate of Harvard Business School and an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS