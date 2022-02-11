NYT's Bias Caused Libel, Palin Says As Jury Gets Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 11, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- Sarah Palin's attorney on Friday excoriated The New York Times' editorial board during closing arguments as being so biased against the former Alaska governor and conservative politicians generally that it recklessly disregarded the truth in falsely linking her to a deadly mass shooting. Jurors in Manhattan federal court began deliberating late Friday after Palin's attorney argued that ex-editor James Bennet was fixated on advancing an anti-conservative view when he rewrote the 2017 editorial "America's Lethal Politics." "All they had to do here was dislike her a little less," Kenneth G. Turkel said, arguing that past editorials the Times relied on as...

