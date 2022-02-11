Sutter Exec Defends Contract Terms In $411M Antitrust Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 11, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- A California federal jury considering a $411 million antitrust suit against Sutter Health heard videotaped testimony Friday from a Sutter vice president who said the nonprofit demands certain allegedly anti-competitive contract terms from insurers to have the revenue and patient volume to offset the costs of charity care. The video deposition of Melissa Brendt, Sutter Health's chief contracting officer, was put before jurors by lawyers for the consumer plaintiffs to discuss contract provisions they claim are anti-competitive and lead to higher premium prices. In particular, lawyers representing the approximately 3-million-member class say Sutter has refused to agree to insurance programs that...

