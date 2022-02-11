Ex-Goldman Exec Says Feds Hid Evidence In 1MDB Case

By Jack Queen (February 11, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng on Friday accused Brooklyn federal prosecutors of sitting on exculpatory evidence until the eve of his long-awaited corruption and money-laundering trial over the 1MDB scandal, though the government was quick to deny the allegations. Ng, accused of scheming with others to siphon more than $2.7 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, said the government disclosed FBI reports that buttress his defense at 10 p.m. Thursday night, after the jury was selected and three days before opening arguments. "The government made misrepresentations to this court," Ng said. "They sat on exculpatory material." In his heavily...

