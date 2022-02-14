Palin's NYT Libel Suit To Be Tossed With Jury Still Out

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 14, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge indicated Monday he will throw out Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2017 opinion piece, saying that no reasonable jury could return a verdict in her favor — even as the jurors continued deliberating. A judge said Monday he'll dismiss a libel lawsuit that Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, saying she had failed to show that the newspaper had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File) U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said he will let the jurors return their own...

