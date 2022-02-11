Credit Suisse Investors Ink $25M 'Icebreaker' Rate Swaps Deal

By Lauren Berg (February 11, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- Institutional investors leading sprawling multidistrict litigation against nearly a dozen megabanks that allegedly colluded to control the interest rate swaps market told a New York federal judge Friday they've reached a $25 million "icebreaker" settlement with Credit Suisse. Along with the $25 million cash award, the proposed settlement calls for Credit Suisse Group AG to cooperate with the litigation against the remaining defendant banks, including providing up to four trial witnesses, according to the motion for preliminary approval. Taxes, attorney fees, service awards and expenses will be taken out of the fund before it is distributed, the motion states. In exchange,...

