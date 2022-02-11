Florida Real Estate Roundup: 710 Edge, Abanca, Treo Group

By Nathan Hale (February 11, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- A team from Holland & Knight LLP completed a multi-phased acquisition for 710 Edge LLC, paving the way for plans to build a 649-foot, 70-unit condo tower on the waterfront in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The client is a joint venture consisting of Michael Konig, principal of Konig Properties LLC, Louis Birdman and Kevin Venger, according to the firm. The first phase of acquisition for the 710 Edge project included two single-family homes and an eight-unit apartment building at 483, 485 and 501 29th St., which Konig purchased for a total of $6 million. The assemblage was completed with a second phase...

