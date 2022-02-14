Feds Say Calif. Donor Rule Can't Prop Up Visa Policy Suit

By Grace Dixon (February 14, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Biden administration told a D.C. federal court it doesn't expect to make "imminent changes" to a Trump-era policy requiring visa applicants to share their social media handles, while contesting the rights of two documentary film groups to sue over the policy. In a case that has been stayed since March 2021 while the government reviews the policy, the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Homeland Security countered arguments from Doc Society and the International Documentary Association that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a California charity donor law gives them standing to sue on the grounds that their...

