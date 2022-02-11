Credit Suisse To Pay $81M To Exit Stock Loan Antitrust Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 11, 2022, 10:36 PM EST) -- Credit Suisse has agreed to pay investors $81 million to be the first bank to exit a putative New York federal court class action accusing banks of colluding to kill competition in the stock loan market, the investors said in a bid for preliminary approval of the so-called icebreaker deal Friday. As a part of the deal, Credit Suisse AG has agreed to cooperate with the investors as they go after the remaining banks in the suit, including Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, the investors said in their bid for approval....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS