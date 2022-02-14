Fitness App To Pay $56M To End Subscription-Renewal Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 14, 2022, 11:05 PM EST) -- Weight-loss app Noom has agreed to pay $56 million, and provide an additional $6 million in subscription credits, to end putative New York federal court class claims that it ripped off about 2 million users through a deceptive subscription auto-renewal scheme, subscribers announced Friday. The putative class, which is seeking conditional certification as a part of the deal, urged the court to preliminarily approve the settlement. According to the Noom Inc. subscribers, the deal also includes "robust programmatic" relief that the parties and their business analysts value at between $31 million and $120 million. "The cash portion of this settlement is...

