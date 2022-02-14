Lockheed Abandons $4.4B Aerojet Deal Amid FTC Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (February 14, 2022, 2:40 PM EST) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. abandoned its planned $4.4 billion acquisition of rocket manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne, following scrutiny from Congress and a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission seeking to block the deal on antitrust grounds. Lockheed said Sunday that it was in the best interest of its shareholders to walk away from the deal, which federal regulators said would have given Lockheed control of the U.S.' sole independent supplier of critical missile propulsion products. "Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefited the entire industry through greater efficiency, speed and significant cost reductions for the U.S. government," said Lockheed President and...

